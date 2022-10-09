Support science and help your favorite non-profit organization by participating in a short online experiment

I am not sure if I am allowed to post this here. I saw the rules regarding the poll, however this experiment is not representable in a poll form.

Thank you very much for your consideration!

Dear Reader

We are researchers from the University of Zurich, Switzerland, and developed a web application experiment for improving code review. In the experiment, you must do one review task and answer some questions. To participate, you must have javascript knowledge. The data gathered is anonymized and cannot be traced back to you. For completing the experiment, we will donate 5 USD to your favorite non-profit organization. The experiment takes about 20 – 30 minutes. By participating not only does your favorite non-profit organization benefit, but you also support and help science a step forward. The experiment is only available for a short time, so do it now!

Thank you very much for your help!

Please use the desktop version of the browser for this experiment. Best supported browsers are: Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari.

Please click on the following link for participating in the experiment: https://review.ifi.uzh.ch/

We are very grateful if you share the link with colleagues and make them aware of this study. Another big help for the study is by like this post.

Thanks a lot and best regards,

Lukas and researcher team