RegEx: Two of (Newline + Whitespace) + alphanumeric. Can't get it!

I thought one of these would work, but none of them work. Starting with my favorite:

// 2 or more ( newline + 0 or more (spaces or tabs) ) // + any alphanumeric const gRecordDelim = /(

[ \t]*){2,}(?=\w)/g; // const gRecordDelim = /(

[ \t]*

)/g; // const gRecordDelim = /(

[ \t]*){2,}(?=[A-Za-z0-9])/g; // const gRecordDelim = /(

[ \t]*){2,}

/g; // const gRecordDelim = /

{2,}/g; // const gRecordDelim = /([ \t]*

[ \t]*){2,}/g;

It’s a split pattern in javascript:

const recs = text.split(gRecordDelim); recs.forEach((rec) => console.log("RECORD: " + rec))

Here’s my data.

const text = ` Orblie Rapitulnik orbliek.jpg orbliek.com There are many variations of passages of Lorem Ipsum available, but the majority have suffered alteration in some form, by injected humour, or randomised words which don't look even slightly believable. Qang Le Toenthal Qang.jpg Qangle.io Contrary to popular belief, Lorem Ipsum is not simply random text.`

I’m getting the split at “Qang” as expected, but also splitting at the empty line, which i don’t want.

