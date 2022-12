Trying to get all delimited items in a string.

Here’s the code:

const myString = "abc{{HELLO}}defg{{WORLD}}" const templateFieldsRegex = /\{\{\w+\}\}/g const templateFields = myString.matchAll (templateFieldsRegex)

I expect to get array [“{{HELLO}}”, “{{WORLD}}”]

Not getting any results.

