Matching template expression

JavaScript
1

Pre a bout of covid I had a personal project on, which took javascript code as a text file and syntax highlighted it.

Coming out of covid with brain fog, I abandoned it.

One of the issues I didn’t figure out was how to syntax highlight template string expressions.

I have re-visited it with the following code

function matchExpression (source) {
  const matches = [];
  // create chunks from string, splitting on braces e.g.
  // source: `${fruit.map((fruit, i) => { return `${i}:...`
  // result: ['${', 'fruit.map((fruit, i) => ', '{', 'return `', '${', 'i', '}', ':'....]
  const chars = source.split(/(\${|[}{])/).filter(x => x);
  let exprStart = 0;
  let depth = 0;

  for (const [i, char] of chars.entries()) {
    // test if char matches opening braces for expression
    if (char === '${') {
      depth += 1;
      // if depth is 1 expression starts here
      if (depth === 1) {
        exprStart = i + 1;
      }
    }
    // if inside of that expression
    if (depth >= 1) {
      if (char === '{') {
        depth += 1;
      } else if (char === '}') {
        depth -= 1;

        // have we balanced the opening braces for expression
        if (depth === 0) {
          matches.push({ expr: chars.slice(exprStart, i).join('') });
        }
      }
    } else {
      // push the non expression chars
      matches.push({ text: char });
    }
  }

  return matches;
}

I split the text on braces, I balance those braces using a depth variable and join the expressions.

For example given an input of:

some t{ext here ${items.map((item, i) => { return ${i}:${item} }).join(‘\n’)} something here ${varname} text here

My output is

Array(7) [
  { text: 'some t' },
  { text: '{' },
  { text: 'ext here ' },
  {
    expr: "items.map((item, i) => { return `${i}:${item}` }).join('\n')"
  },
  { text: ' something here  ' },
  { expr: 'varname' },
  { text: ' text here' }
]

My thinking is the expressions could then be passed recursively into the highlighter.

I know it’s flawed in that placing a rogue brace inside of an inner template string will throw it e.g.
...{ return `} ${i}:${item}` }...

I tried asking chatGPT to do a refactor, which was an experience.

Just wondered if anyone had any input. I’m sure what I have done is over engineered.

codepen here