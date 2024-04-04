Matching template expression

Pre a bout of covid I had a personal project on, which took javascript code as a text file and syntax highlighted it.



Coming out of covid with brain fog, I abandoned it.

One of the issues I didn’t figure out was how to syntax highlight template string expressions.

I have re-visited it with the following code

function matchExpression (source) { const matches = []; // create chunks from string, splitting on braces e.g. // source: `${fruit.map((fruit, i) => { return `${i}:...` // result: ['${', 'fruit.map((fruit, i) => ', '{', 'return `', '${', 'i', '}', ':'....] const chars = source.split(/(\${|[}{])/).filter(x => x); let exprStart = 0; let depth = 0; for (const [i, char] of chars.entries()) { // test if char matches opening braces for expression if (char === '${') { depth += 1; // if depth is 1 expression starts here if (depth === 1) { exprStart = i + 1; } } // if inside of that expression if (depth >= 1) { if (char === '{') { depth += 1; } else if (char === '}') { depth -= 1; // have we balanced the opening braces for expression if (depth === 0) { matches.push({ expr: chars.slice(exprStart, i).join('') }); } } } else { // push the non expression chars matches.push({ text: char }); } } return matches; }

I split the text on braces, I balance those braces using a depth variable and join the expressions.

For example given an input of:

some t{ext here ${items.map((item, i) => { return ${i}:${item} }).join(‘

’)} something here ${varname} text here

My output is

Array(7) [ { text: 'some t' }, { text: '{' }, { text: 'ext here ' }, { expr: "items.map((item, i) => { return `${i}:${item}` }).join('

')" }, { text: ' something here ' }, { expr: 'varname' }, { text: ' text here' } ]

My thinking is the expressions could then be passed recursively into the highlighter.

I know it’s flawed in that placing a rogue brace inside of an inner template string will throw it e.g.

...{ return `} ${i}:${item}` }...

I tried asking chatGPT to do a refactor, which was an experience.

Just wondered if anyone had any input. I’m sure what I have done is over engineered.

codepen here