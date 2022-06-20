Refresh not reload

JavaScript
#1

parent.location.href=parent.location.href;
parent.location.reload();
window.top.close();

How do I get it to refresh rather than reload please? Reload doesn’t clear my post variables which is causing a problem. Thanks

#2

parent.location.href=parent.location.href.split("#")[0]+"#"+Date.now(); ?

(Note that this won’t stop someone from hitting back and resending the form)