Refresh not reload

parent.location.href=parent.location.href;
parent.location.reload();
window.top.close();
How do I get it to refresh rather than reload please? Reload doesn’t clear my post variables which is causing a problem. Thanks
parent.location.href=parent.location.href.split("#")[0]+"#"+Date.now(); ?
(Note that this won’t stop someone from hitting back and resending the form)