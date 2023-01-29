Python Flask form handling error - HTTP request

Hello All,

I’m trying to assign a value from the session that I created in the login script to set as a default value in the form handling class in this case the department value. As of now the default value of a dropdown menu list is hard coded and I like to assign the value stored in the session.

Error message received:

This typically means that you attempted to use functionality that needed an active HTTP request. Consult the documentation on testing for information about how to avoid this problem.

inputForm1.py