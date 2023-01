Hello All,

I’m trying to set the default choice based on what I have set as a default in the database table. As of now I have it hard coded as “default=3” and this works but I like the default to reflect what’s in the table?

How do I reflect the default from the table to the code below.

colorSelect = SelectField('Color', coerce=str, choices=[(color.index, color.display) for color in dbQueryColor], default=3)

example table

Index / Name / Default

1 / Red / 0

2 / Green / 0

3 / Blue / 1

4 / Gray / 0