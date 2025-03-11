I’m working on a Python-based project for both web and mobile applications, and I want to ensure I’m following best practices for performance, security, and scalability. What are some essential tips and frameworks that you recommend for building efficient Python applications? Also, how do you handle backend optimization for mobile apps using Python? Any insights or real-world examples would be greatly appreciated!
Vague, broad, unspecific.
“performance” of what?
“security” of what?
“scalability” of what?
just saying “python” is insufficient for an answer that isnt just spam.
We couldnt recommend a framework (if such exists) without knowing what you need out of it. Dont use a framework just for the sake of using a framework.