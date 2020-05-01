Pull parameter value form url and insert into function

I am trying pull the the value of ?id from the url store it as $idd and then insert into the function. Eveything works fine if i add the value manually inside the function. But when i try to url and insert the value from url things dont work. Any idea what im doing wrong.
Value of ?id=$order->add_product(get_product(368),5);
My function is :
add_shortcode('my_form_shortcode', 'create_order');
function create_order() {
//Get info from url
$idd = $_GET['id'];
global $woocommerce;
$address = array(
'first_name' => 'ali' ,
'last_name' => 'Corson',
'company' => 'Automattic',
'email' => 'no@spam.com',
'phone' => '123-123-123',
'address_1' => '123 Main Woo st.',
'address_2' => '100',
'city' => 'San Francisco',
'state' => 'Ca',
'postcode' => '92121',
'country' => 'US'
);
// Now we create the order
$order = wc_create_order();
//insert the info from url here
$idd ;
// Set addresses
$order->set_address( $address, 'billing' );
$order->set_address( $address, 'shipping' );
// Set payment gateway
$payment_gateways = WC()->payment_gateways->payment_gateways();
$order->set_payment_method( $payment_gateways['bacs'] );
// Calculate totals
$order->calculate_totals();
$order->update_status( 'Completed', 'Order created dynamically - ', TRUE);
}