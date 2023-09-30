What do I miss in this function?

Here is the call for the function:

$result = insert_tokens_for_pwdreset($userEmail, $selector, $token, $expires);

And here is the function :

function insert_tokens_for_pwdreset($pwdResetEmail, $pwdResetSelector, $pwdResetToken, $pwdResetExpires) { global $db; $hashedToken = password_hash($pwdResetToken, PASSWORD_DEFAULT); try { $sql = "INSERT INTO pwdReset (pwdResetEmail, pwdResetSelector, pwdResetToken, pwdResetExpires) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':pwdResetEmail', $pwdResetEmail, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':pwdResetSelector', $pwdResetSelector, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':pwdResetToken', $hashedToken, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':pwdResetExpires', $pwdResetExpires, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->execute(); return true; } catch(Exception $e) { echo $e; die(); //return false; } }// End function

This is the table screenshot :



And this is the error message:

PDOException: SQLSTATE[HY093]: Invalid parameter number: parameter was not defined in /home4/traderan/public_html/includes/fetch.php:1660 Stack trace: #0 /home4/traderan/public_html/includes/fetch.php(1660): PDOStatement->execute() #1 /home4/traderan/public_html/includes/reset-request.inc.php(41): insert_tokens_for_pwdreset(‘erez.vol@gmail…’, ‘8949a7e759631d0…’, ‘\x97j\x1F\x1Ct\x1D\x96\xEAU\r\xB7\xCF|\xF8

…’, ‘1696035173’) #2 {main}

What did I miss here ?