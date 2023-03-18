Proper Script for h1 tag

I have an issue with my website. this is not functioning with my given PHP script to take the Site Title as “H1” tag on the Home page(-home page.php). it seems empty in the source code view.

What is the right script to pull “Site Title” as “H1” tag in action?

Here is script

<?php : if( have_posts() ) while( have_posts() ) : the_post() ?> <h1><?php the_title() ?></h1> <?php the_content() ?> <?php endwhile; endif; ?>

I have already tried removing if( have_posts() ) but it didn’t work.

And again added

<?php if(is_front_page()) { // check if we're on the homepage echo '<h1>my site Title</h1>'; // } ?>

removing the upper quoted script. But still, it is not working.

I am using “Frida” paid Theme, no child version.

What will be a better option to get rid of this issue?