Proper Script for h1 tag

I have an issue with my website. this is not functioning with my given PHP script to take the Site Title as “H1” tag on the Home page(-home page.php). it seems empty in the source code view.
What is the right script to pull “Site Title” as “H1” tag in action?
Here is script
<?php : if( have_posts() ) while( have_posts() ) : the_post() ?>
<h1><?php the_title() ?></h1>
<?php the_content() ?>
<?php endwhile; endif; ?>
I have already tried removing if( have_posts() ) but it didn’t work.
And again added
<?php
if(is_front_page()) { // check if we're on the homepage
echo '<h1>my site Title</h1>'; //
}
?>
removing the upper quoted script. But still, it is not working.
I am using “Frida” paid Theme, no child version.
What will be a better option to get rid of this issue?