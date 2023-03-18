Proper Script for h1 tag

CMS & WordPress
1

I have an issue with my website. this is not functioning with my given PHP script to take the Site Title as “H1” tag on the Home page(-home page.php). it seems empty in the source code view.
What is the right script to pull “Site Title” as “H1” tag in action?

Here is script

<?php : if( have_posts() ) while( have_posts() ) : the_post() ?>
            <h1><?php the_title() ?></h1>
            <?php the_content() ?>
        <?php endwhile; endif; ?>

I have already tried removing if( have_posts() ) but it didn’t work.
And again added

<?php
  if(is_front_page()) { // check if we're on the homepage
    echo '<h1>my site Title</h1>'; //
  }
?>

removing the upper quoted script. But still, it is not working.

I am using “Frida” paid Theme, no child version.

What will be a better option to get rid of this issue?

2

So what this tells me is that the_title() returns the title, it doesnt echo it out for you. In which case
<?php the_title() ?>

is an empty statement.

<?php "John Smith" ?> doesnt tell PHP to DO anything, it just says “here is a string.”
There are two ways to fix it.
Explicit Echo:
<?php echo the_title(); ?>
Implicit Echo:
<?= the_title() ?>

How it works: <?= is a special PHP shorthand, called a short_tag, which is equivalent to “echo this”