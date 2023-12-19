Should the post titles of my blog be tagged as h1?

Reviewing the SEO of my blog, I’ve noticed that, if I’m not mistaken, the post titles are tagged as h2. Should they be tagged as h1? If so, based on the source code you see (https://www.fotov60.com/?LSCWP_CTRL=before_optm), what should I modify to be able to tag them as h1?
The designer has used H1 for the logo, so that’s probably why the subsequent headings are H2 and down. I don’t think it’s very good practice to use an H1 for the logo, but it’s not uncommon (although less common that in the past).
So, would you recommend me to look for an alternative to remove the H1 from the logo and reserve it for the post headers?