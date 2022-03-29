Promises feedback

It’s the question of „I want to design good software“ or „I need a solution as cheap as possible“

Sorry but of course you can store data in megabytes of json columns and hope that the hardware will be always fast enough to search for it without any care of the database design, what mostly result in software where the user has 10 or more seconds to wait for a result, or I can create a good database design where an old c64 will be fast enough to deliver all needed data in less then 1ms.

But yes, the future is the first solution because it’s cheaper to create bad software from some Indian programmers by merging as many existing open source software matching as possible to nearly fulfill the needs, instead of creating a new good designed software which is fast, performant and does exact what is needed.