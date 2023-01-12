Async-await feedback

JavaScript
#1

hello -

i am trying to improve on an earlier post with an async/await example primarily to educate myself:

here is my example of async/await with chaining and error catching:

 async function asyncCounterFunction(counter) {
      try {
        return  ++counter;
      } catch(e) { console.error(e)
      }
  }
 
  async function testFunction(initialData) {
    const firstTime        = await asyncCounterFunction(initialData);      
    const secondTime       = await asyncCounterFunction(firstTime);
    const thirdTime        = await asyncCounterFunction(secondTime)
    console.info(await asyncCounterFunction(thirdTime))
    console.log('Completion!');
  }

testFunction(1);

this example was pieced together from many different sources.
does anybody have any suggested improvements?

#2

The main problem is, that there is absolutely no need for an async or await in the whole code.

#3

Yes I agree with you. Unfortunately, i am having a difficult time learning async/await because i am not very good with javascript. So i have to use a very simple example that is probably silly for the more technically gifted and advanced people.
This is really just an educational starting point. Once I have a good example to follow, the statements will be replaced with promises.