Async-await feedback

mark232
January 12, 2023, 5:13pm
#1
hello -
i am trying to improve on an earlier post with an async/await example primarily to educate myself:
Not exactly. It is faster persist flat files of json to a CDN and fetch those files than a database. However, as you have mentioned this does not work great for search.
My professional recommendation for search is
https://opensearch.org/. Open Search is the open source predecessor of elastic search offering several new features. Not to plug aws more than I already have but AWS has also replaced their search service with a production grade managed open search solution: https://docs.aws.amazon.c…
here is my example of async/await with chaining and error catching:
async function asyncCounterFunction(counter) {
try {
return ++counter;
} catch(e) { console.error(e)
}
}
async function testFunction(initialData) {
const firstTime = await asyncCounterFunction(initialData);
const secondTime = await asyncCounterFunction(firstTime);
const thirdTime = await asyncCounterFunction(secondTime)
console.info(await asyncCounterFunction(thirdTime))
console.log('Completion!');
}
testFunction(1);
this example was pieced together from many different sources.
does anybody have any suggested improvements?
The main problem is, that there is absolutely no need for an async or await in the whole code.
mark232
January 12, 2023, 5:54pm
#3
Yes I agree with you. Unfortunately, i am having a difficult time learning async/await because i am not very good with javascript. So i have to use a very simple example that is probably silly for the more technically gifted and advanced people.
This is really just an educational starting point. Once I have a good example to follow, the statements will be replaced with promises.