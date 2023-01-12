Async-await feedback

hello -

i am trying to improve on an earlier post with an async/await example primarily to educate myself:

Promises feedback JavaScript Not exactly. It is faster persist flat files of json to a CDN and fetch those files than a database. However, as you have mentioned this does not work great for search. My professional recommendation for search is https://opensearch.org/. Open Search is the open source predecessor of elastic search offering several new features. Not to plug aws more than I already have but AWS has also replaced their search service with a production grade managed open search solution: https://docs.aws.amazon.c…

here is my example of async/await with chaining and error catching:

async function asyncCounterFunction(counter) { try { return ++counter; } catch(e) { console.error(e) } } async function testFunction(initialData) { const firstTime = await asyncCounterFunction(initialData); const secondTime = await asyncCounterFunction(firstTime); const thirdTime = await asyncCounterFunction(secondTime) console.info(await asyncCounterFunction(thirdTime)) console.log('Completion!'); } testFunction(1);

this example was pieced together from many different sources.

does anybody have any suggested improvements?