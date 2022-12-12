Price change with jquery (radio button select)

JavaScript
#1

im trying change price of dropdwon (select option) on radio button checked.

trp
trp713×278 45.3 KB

when user will selection option from dropdown and checked NO carpet or Yes Carpet price amount will change according to user input

<form action="" method="post">
    <div class="row">
        <div class="col-md-4 mb-3">
        <select name="cars" id="form-select" class="form-select carsOption">
            <option value="select your option">Select your option</option>
            <option data-price="350"  data-carpet="410" value="1 bed 1 bath" id="1">1 bed 1 bath</option>
            <option data-price="350" data-carpet="410" value="2 bed 1 bath" id="2">2 bed 1 bath</option>
            <option data-price="350" data-carpet="500" value="3 bed 1 bath" id="3">3 bed 1 bath</option>
            <option data-price="400" data-carpet="500" value="3 bed 2 bath" id="4">3 bed 2 bath</option>
            <option data-price="454" data-carpet="600" value="4 bed 2 bath" id="5">4 bed 2 bath</option>
            <option data-price="500" data-carpet="645" value="5 bed 2 bath" id="6">5 bed 2 bath</option>
        </select>
        </div>
        <div class="col-md-2 mb-3">
            <label for="nocarpet">
            <input type="radio" name="clean" class="radioClean form-check-input" id="nocarpet" value="nocarpet">
            No Carpet
            </label>
        </div>
        <div class="col-md-2 mb-3">
            <label for="yescarpet">
                <input type="radio"  name="clean" class="radioClean form-check-input" id="yescarpet" value="yescarpet">
                Yes Carpet
            </label>
        </div>
        <div class="col-md-3 mb-3">
            <!-- <input type="text" name="price" class="form-control" id="markup"> -->
            <span class="product-price" itemprop="price" id="markup"></span>
        </div>
    </div>
</form>

Jquery

 $('input:radio[name="clean"]').change(
            function(){
                if ($(this).is(':checked') && $(this).val() == 'nocarpet') {
                    var basePrice = +($('#markup').html()).replace(/[^0-9\.]+/g,"");
                    $(".form-select").change(function() {
                    newPrice = basePrice;
                    $(".form-select option:selected").each(function() {
                        newPrice = +$(this).attr('data-price')
                    });
                    $("#markup").html("$" + newPrice.toFixed(2));
                    });
                }
        });

        $('input:radio[name="clean"]').change(
            function(){
                if ($(this).is(':checked') && $(this).val() == 'yescarpet') {
                    var basePrice = +($('#markup').html()).replace(/[^0-9\.]+/g,"");
                    $(".form-select").change(function() {
                    newPrice = basePrice;
                    $(".form-select option:selected").each(function() {
                        newPrice = +$(this).attr('data-carpet')
                    });
                    $("#markup").html("$" + newPrice.toFixed(2));
                    });
                }
        });

when select option from dropdown when 1st radio button is selected price changes according but when i select second radio button (yes carpet) price does changes, i have again select option from drop down for price change… on shift radio button price doesn’t after shifting radio button i have to choose option from dropdown again for price to works