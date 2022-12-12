Price change with jquery (radio button select)

im trying change price of dropdwon (select option) on radio button checked.



<form action="" method="post"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-4 mb-3"> <select name="cars" id="form-select" class="form-select carsOption"> <option value="select your option">Select your option</option> <option data-price="350" data-carpet="410" value="1 bed 1 bath" id="1">1 bed 1 bath</option> <option data-price="350" data-carpet="410" value="2 bed 1 bath" id="2">2 bed 1 bath</option> <option data-price="350" data-carpet="500" value="3 bed 1 bath" id="3">3 bed 1 bath</option> <option data-price="400" data-carpet="500" value="3 bed 2 bath" id="4">3 bed 2 bath</option> <option data-price="454" data-carpet="600" value="4 bed 2 bath" id="5">4 bed 2 bath</option> <option data-price="500" data-carpet="645" value="5 bed 2 bath" id="6">5 bed 2 bath</option> </select> </div> <div class="col-md-2 mb-3"> <label for="nocarpet"> <input type="radio" name="clean" class="radioClean form-check-input" id="nocarpet" value="nocarpet"> No Carpet </label> </div> <div class="col-md-2 mb-3"> <label for="yescarpet"> <input type="radio" name="clean" class="radioClean form-check-input" id="yescarpet" value="yescarpet"> Yes Carpet </label> </div> <div class="col-md-3 mb-3"> <!-- <input type="text" name="price" class="form-control" id="markup"> --> <span class="product-price" itemprop="price" id="markup"></span> </div> </div> </form>

when user will selection option from dropdown and checked NO carpet or Yes Carpet price amount will change according to user input

Jquery

$('input:radio[name="clean"]').change( function(){ if ($(this).is(':checked') && $(this).val() == 'nocarpet') { var basePrice = +($('#markup').html()).replace(/[^0-9\.]+/g,""); $(".form-select").change(function() { newPrice = basePrice; $(".form-select option:selected").each(function() { newPrice = +$(this).attr('data-price') }); $("#markup").html("$" + newPrice.toFixed(2)); }); } }); $('input:radio[name="clean"]').change( function(){ if ($(this).is(':checked') && $(this).val() == 'yescarpet') { var basePrice = +($('#markup').html()).replace(/[^0-9\.]+/g,""); $(".form-select").change(function() { newPrice = basePrice; $(".form-select option:selected").each(function() { newPrice = +$(this).attr('data-carpet') }); $("#markup").html("$" + newPrice.toFixed(2)); }); } });

when select option from dropdown when 1st radio button is selected price changes according but when i select second radio button (yes carpet) price does changes, i have again select option from drop down for price change… on shift radio button price doesn’t after shifting radio button i have to choose option from dropdown again for price to works