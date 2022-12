I have noticed that the “hen and egg” problem will occur now and then using Javascript. If I load a stored menu by fetch, I often cannot use this menu until it is “finished”. And async will make it more unpredictable as the load time is different.

My intention is to fetch menus from database and then serve them dynamically from the menus in localStorage. But I must be sure that localStore is ready to use.

Is it possible to preload data ONCE and use this stored data in a predictable way?