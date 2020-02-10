Ajax Post is not showing anything on the Firefox Console

Hi there when i use the following code to do a Ajax POST it seems to not give me a response on the console at all can anybody help.

<script type="text/javascript">
  $(function() {
        $(".submit").click(function() {
            $.ajax({
                url: 'https://apiuat.test.boipapaymentgateway.com/token?',
                type: 'POST',
                contentType: 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded',
                data: 'merchantId='. $('#merchantId').val(). '&format=json',
                success: function(result) {
                    console.log(result);
                },
                error: function(result) {
                    console.log('ERROR POSTING'. result);
                }
            });
        });
    });
  </script>
And what does your form look like?
Do you have an example online that can be seen?

@m_hutley the form is located at https://www.bgsolicitors.com/pay-online it needs to on submit post to that address with the form data and it returns a token I need to populate in the success function

Your code is spitting a syntax error at me on the line you omitted from this post.

Line 300 has a bad value for timestamp (namely, its missing a value entirely).

Fix your OTHER code, then try again.