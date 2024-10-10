Placement and execution of javascript

Hi,

As an absolute beginner in Javascript, I’ve hit a problem.

1.I need to execute two scripts (one js, and one Ajax) script in the same page, so decided to put them both in a JS folder, and use src= syntax to access them both. However, VSCode brings up errors when I separate this script from a page. Here’s the script:

<script defer="true"> const elSidebar = document.getElementById("sidebar"); const elButton = document.getElementById("Button"); const toggleSidebar = () => { elSidebar.classList.toggle("hidden"); } elButton.addEventListener("click", toggleSidebar); </script>

The errors seem priamrily to do with formatting. The other script is an Ajax live search script. Can these two live together in the same page?