Js file doesn't work

Hi!
I start learn JavaScript and I have a problem with my first project.
I have 3 file in a folder named ‘jd’, the files are: test.html, test1.js, and test2.js.

test.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        <title>Titlu</title>
    </head>
    <body>
        Text din document JS. 
    <script async src='test1.js'></script>
    <script async src='test2.js'></script>
    </body>
</html>

test1.js code

let xn = 1;
if(xn ==1){
 let xn =2;
}
document.write(xn);

test2.js code:

var xn = 1;
if(xn ==1){
 var xn =2;
}
document.write(xn);

When I run the code, the output is: "Text din document JS. "

IDE: Visual Studio Code

If I move the form test1.js directly in test.html code, it works.