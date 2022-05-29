Js file doesn't work

Hi!

I start learn JavaScript and I have a problem with my first project.

I have 3 file in a folder named ‘jd’, the files are: test.html, test1.js, and test2.js.

test.html

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Titlu</title> </head> <body> Text din document JS. <script async src='test1.js'></script> <script async src='test2.js'></script> </body> </html>

test1.js code

let xn = 1; if(xn ==1){ let xn =2; } document.write(xn);

test2.js code:

var xn = 1; if(xn ==1){ var xn =2; } document.write(xn);

When I run the code, the output is: "Text din document JS. "

IDE: Visual Studio Code