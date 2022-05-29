Js file doesn't work

Hi!
I start learn JavaScript and I have a problem with my first project.
I have 3 file in a folder named ‘jd’, the files are: test.html, test1.js, and test2.js.
test.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Titlu</title>
</head>
<body>
Text din document JS.
<script async src='test1.js'></script>
<script async src='test2.js'></script>
</body>
</html>
test1.js code
let xn = 1;
if(xn ==1){
let xn =2;
}
document.write(xn);
test2.js code:
var xn = 1;
if(xn ==1){
var xn =2;
}
document.write(xn);
When I run the code, the output is: "Text din document JS. "
IDE: Visual Studio Code
If I move the form test1.js directly in test.html code, it works.
