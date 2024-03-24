Place an h2 title above my cart?

Good morning,
I cannot place a title -
above my cards, it is placed to the left of my cards.
Can you help me ?
thank you
index.html
<body>
<header class="header">
<a href="#" class="Logo" style="font-size: 2.5em" ;>Test</a>
<nav class="navbar">
<a href="#home" class="active">Home</a>
<a href="#about">About</a>
<a href="#services">Tarifs</a>
<a href="#team">Team</a>
<a href="#contact">Contact</a>
</nav>
</header>
<section class="Home" id="home">
<!-**-<h2 class="all-heading">SIMPLE <span>RAPIDE</span></h2>**-->
<div class="container">
<div class="box" style="--clr:#89ec5b;">
<div class="content">
<div class="icon"><ion-icon name="receipt-outline"></ion-icon></div>
<div class="text">
<h3>Billing</h3>
<p>Tous les documents en un seul endroit, avec une disponibilité illimitée.</p>
<p>Simple & Rapide !</p>
<a href="#">Read More</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="box" style="--clr:#eb5ae5;">
<div class="content">
<div class="icon"><ion-icon name="sync-outline"></ion-icon></div>
<div class="text">
<h3>System</h3>
<p>Tout le monde peut utiliser cette application en ligne.</p>
<p>Les fonctions les plus utilisées sont intégrées</p>
<a href="#">Read More</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="box" style="--clr:#5b98eb;">
<div class="content">
<div class="icon"><ion-icon name="rocket-outline"></ion-icon></div>
<div class="text">
<h3>Application</h3>
<p>100% en ligne - Aucune installation requise.</p>
<p>Disponible sur toutes les plateformes.</p>
<a href="#">Read More</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</section>
style.css
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Poppins:100,200,300,400,500,600,700,800,900&display=swap');
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif;
box-sizing: border-box;
border: none;
outline: none;
scroll-behavior: smooth;
color: #fff;
}
html {
font-size: 62.5%;
overflow-x: hidden;
}
body {
background: #000;
color: #fff;
}
.header {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
padding: 2rem 9%;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
align-items: center;
z-index: 100;
}
.Logo {
font-size: 2.1rem;
color: #fff;
text-decoration: none;
font-weight: 700;
cursor: pointer;
}
.navbar a {
color: #fff;
text-decoration: none;
font-weight: 500;
display: inline-block;
margin-left: 4rem;
font-size: 1.7rem;
transition: .2s;
}
.navbar a:hover,
.navbar a:active {
color: #ef6e12;
}
section {
min-height: 100vh;
padding: 10rem 9% 2rem;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
.all-heading {
display: flex;
font-size: 60px;
color: #ef6e12;
}
.About,
.Team {
background: #111;
}
/*card*/
.container {
position: relative;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
flex-wrap: wrap;
padding: 60px 0;
gap: 60px;
}
.container .box {
position: relative;
width: 300px;
height: 350px;
background: #2e2e2e;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
.container .box::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
inset: -10px 50px;
border-top: 4px solid var(--clr);
border-bottom: 4px solid var(--clr);
z-index: -1;
transform: skewY(15deg);
transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}
.container .box:hover::before {
transform: skewY(0deg);
inset: -10px 40px;
}
.container .box::after {
content: '';
position: absolute;
inset: 60px -10px;
border-left: 4px solid var(--clr);
border-right: 4px solid var(--clr);
z-index: -1;
transform: skew(15deg);
transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}
.container .box:hover::after {
transform: skew(0deg);
inset: 40px -10px;
}
.container .box .content {
position: relative;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
flex-direction: column;
text-align: center;
gap: 20px;
padding: 0 20px;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
.container .box .content .icon {
color: var(--clr);
width: 80px;
height: 80px;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 4px #2e2e2e,
0 0 0 6px var(--clr);
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
font-size: 3.5em;
background: #2e2e2e;
transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}
.container .box:hover .content .icon {
background: var(--clr);
color: #2e2e2e;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 4px #2e2e2e,
0 0 0 300px var(--clr);
}
.container .box .content .text h3 {
font-size: 2.5em;
color: #fff;
font-weight: 500;
transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}
.container .box:hover .content .text h3 {
color: #2e2e2e;
}
.container .box .content .text p {
font-size: 1.5em;
color: #999;
transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}
.container .box:hover .content .text p {
color: #2e2e2e;
}
.container .box .content .text a {
position: relative;
font-size: 1.6em;
background: var(--clr);
color: #2e2e2e;
padding: 8px 15px;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
font-weight: 500;
margin-top: 10px;
transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}
.container .box:hover .content .text a {
background: #2e2e2e;
color: var(--clr);
}