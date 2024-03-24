Place an h2 title above my cart?

HTML & CSS
1

Good morning,

I cannot place a title -

above my cards, it is placed to the left of my cards.

Can you help me ?

thank you

index.html

<body>
    <header class="header">
        <a href="#" class="Logo" style="font-size: 2.5em" ;>Test</a>
        <nav class="navbar">
            <a href="#home" class="active">Home</a>
            <a href="#about">About</a>
            <a href="#services">Tarifs</a>
            <a href="#team">Team</a>
            <a href="#contact">Contact</a>
        </nav>
    </header>

    <section class="Home" id="home">
        <!-**-<h2 class="all-heading">SIMPLE <span>RAPIDE</span></h2>**-->
        <div class="container">

            <div class="box" style="--clr:#89ec5b;">
                <div class="content">
                    <div class="icon"><ion-icon name="receipt-outline"></ion-icon></div>
                    <div class="text">
                        <h3>Billing</h3>
                        <p>Tous les documents en un seul endroit, avec une disponibilité illimitée.</p>
                        <p>Simple & Rapide !</p>
                        <a href="#">Read More</a>
                    </div>
                </div>
            </div>
            <div class="box" style="--clr:#eb5ae5;">
                <div class="content">
                    <div class="icon"><ion-icon name="sync-outline"></ion-icon></div>
                    <div class="text">
                        <h3>System</h3>
                        <p>Tout le monde peut utiliser cette application en ligne.</p>
                        <p>Les fonctions les plus utilisées sont intégrées</p>
                        <a href="#">Read More</a>
                    </div>
                </div>
            </div>
            <div class="box" style="--clr:#5b98eb;">
                <div class="content">
                    <div class="icon"><ion-icon name="rocket-outline"></ion-icon></div>
                    <div class="text">
                        <h3>Application</h3>
                        <p>100% en ligne - Aucune installation requise.</p>
                        <p>Disponible sur toutes les plateformes.</p>
                        <a href="#">Read More</a>
                    </div>
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>
    </section>

style.css

@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Poppins:100,200,300,400,500,600,700,800,900&display=swap');

* {
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0;
    font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif;
    box-sizing: border-box;
    border: none;
    outline: none;
    scroll-behavior: smooth;
    color: #fff;
}

html {
    font-size: 62.5%;
    overflow-x: hidden;
}

body {
    background: #000;
    color: #fff;
}

.header {
    position: fixed;
    top: 0;
    left: 0;
    width: 100%;
    padding: 2rem 9%;
    display: flex;
    justify-content: space-between;
    align-items: center;
    z-index: 100;
}

.Logo {
    font-size: 2.1rem;
    color: #fff;
    text-decoration: none;
    font-weight: 700;
    cursor: pointer;
}

.navbar a {
    color: #fff;
    text-decoration: none;
    font-weight: 500;
    display: inline-block;
    margin-left: 4rem;
    font-size: 1.7rem;
    transition: .2s;
}

.navbar a:hover,
.navbar a:active {
    color: #ef6e12;
}

section {
    min-height: 100vh;
    padding: 10rem 9% 2rem;
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
}

.all-heading {
    display: flex;
    font-size: 60px;
    color: #ef6e12;
}

.About,
.Team {
    background: #111;
}

/*card*/
.container {
    position: relative;
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
    flex-wrap: wrap;
    padding: 60px 0;
    gap: 60px;
}

.container .box {
    position: relative;
    width: 300px;
    height: 350px;
    background: #2e2e2e;
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
}

.container .box::before {
    content: '';
    position: absolute;
    inset: -10px 50px;
    border-top: 4px solid var(--clr);
    border-bottom: 4px solid var(--clr);
    z-index: -1;
    transform: skewY(15deg);
    transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}

.container .box:hover::before {
    transform: skewY(0deg);
    inset: -10px 40px;
}

.container .box::after {
    content: '';
    position: absolute;
    inset: 60px -10px;
    border-left: 4px solid var(--clr);
    border-right: 4px solid var(--clr);
    z-index: -1;
    transform: skew(15deg);
    transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}

.container .box:hover::after {
    transform: skew(0deg);
    inset: 40px -10px;
}

.container .box .content {
    position: relative;
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
    flex-direction: column;
    text-align: center;
    gap: 20px;
    padding: 0 20px;
    width: 100%;
    height: 100%;
    overflow: hidden;
}

.container .box .content .icon {
    color: var(--clr);
    width: 80px;
    height: 80px;
    box-shadow: 0 0 0 4px #2e2e2e,
        0 0 0 6px var(--clr);
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
    font-size: 3.5em;
    background: #2e2e2e;
    transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}

.container .box:hover .content .icon {
    background: var(--clr);
    color: #2e2e2e;
    box-shadow: 0 0 0 4px #2e2e2e,
        0 0 0 300px var(--clr);
}

.container .box .content .text h3 {
    font-size: 2.5em;
    color: #fff;
    font-weight: 500;
    transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}

.container .box:hover .content .text h3 {
    color: #2e2e2e;
}

.container .box .content .text p {
    font-size: 1.5em;
    color: #999;
    transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}

.container .box:hover .content .text p {
    color: #2e2e2e;
}

.container .box .content .text a {
    position: relative;
    font-size: 1.6em;
    background: var(--clr);
    color: #2e2e2e;
    padding: 8px 15px;
    display: inline-block;
    text-decoration: none;
    font-weight: 500;
    margin-top: 10px;
    transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}

.container .box:hover .content .text a {
    background: #2e2e2e;
    color: var(--clr);
}