Place an h2 title above my cart?

cdevl3749: cdevl3749: I’m coming back to you because I tested several links in my head and I still don’t see my social network icons in the “Footer” section.

They are font-awesome icons so head to the font awesome site and download font-awesome or get the link for your head code to link directlky.

fontawesome.com Get Started with Font Awesome Font Awesome, the iconic font and CSS framework

Once you’ve added support for the font-awesome icons then go through your css and everywhere you have used the universal selector to select a font-family you should remove it and apply it to the html element only. Using the universal selector (*) means that you kill inheritance and the font awesome styles are over-ridden.

Don’t use the universal selector as a reset as its overkill and breaks inheritance which is the foundation of Cascading styles sheets,

You can see that they are now showing in my codepen.