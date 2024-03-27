Place an h2 title above my cart?

They are font-awesome icons so head to the font awesome site and download font-awesome or get the link for your head code to link directlky.
Once you’ve added support for the font-awesome icons then go through your css and everywhere you have used the universal selector to select a font-family you should remove it and apply it to the html element only. Using the universal selector (*) means that you kill inheritance and the font awesome styles are over-ridden.
Don’t use the universal selector as a reset as its overkill and breaks inheritance which is the foundation of Cascading styles sheets,
You can see that they are now showing in my codepen.