PHP SMS script no longer works

PHP
#1

Greetings,

For several months I used a simple PHP script embedded in a PHP file saved within an includes folder on one of my non-HTTPS sites. Here is the PHP script:

<?php
	$to = "+1XXX650XXXX@vtext.com";   // my cell #
	$from = "myEmail@myWebsite.com";
	$message = "New Text Message ...";
	$headers = "From: $from\n";
	mail($to, '', $message, $headers);
?>

This worked perfectly for nearly a year and now, for some reason the script no longer sends texts. Initially I thought either Verizon or Apple were blocking these texts because their bots were viewing them as SPAM. I had Verizon check and they said it was not them blocking these texts, if anyone really was. Same with Apple.

In all of this drama, I learned that the email address had to be associated with the website being used from the POST request. For many months I just used my normal email address and had no problem. So via my cPanel, I set up an email address tied directly to the test website, verified that the email actually worked and yet, I still cannot get the script to function as it once did. I also allowed my web host 24hr to update all changes thinking this was the cause. Wrong.

If my text messaging method never worked at all that would be one thing, but it worked perfectly for months on end. And now, zip, nada.

For the sake of clarity, these texts were to be used as alerts for a water association that I have donated my time/money creating water level sensors for each of their water tanks. If the water level were to fall below 8ft they wanted to get text alerts.

There must be some logical explanation for this, but I have no idea what that may be. If anyone can shed some light on this I would be very grateful. Perhaps someone could test the script on their own?

Thank you.

#2

I mean, there’s not really a ‘script’ here. There’s a single mail command. Presumably, that’s failing. Is your mail command returning true or false?

#3

I don’t see a POST request there.

#4

I am not aware of any ‘mail command’. Can you please elaborate on that?

Thank you.

#5

The POST request is in my Arduino sketch.

The water level project is built into an Arduino microcontroller board. When water levels drop, the ultrasonic sensor calculates the depth and from that a text is sent via the POST request to the website PHP file only if the water level has fallen below 8ft.

Thank you.

#6

I looked into the error logs (2) of the website used and the last entries were from 2021, so these logs are apparently not where I can view the Mail Command results.

Will continue searching for the correct info.

#7