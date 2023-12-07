Problem implementing a two-factor authentication protocol using PHP, HTML, backed up to an SQL database

If you change it to send a message to an email address instead, does it work? Do you have your SMTP set up correctly to send emails out? If you’re using gmail as your mail sender, I think you’ll need to enable TLS and send via the appropriate port, and it might be easier to use PHPMailer instead of the built-in mail() function for that.
The project I’m developing is PHP, HTML, backed into a MySql database. Its all on my Apache WebServer local host right now. Do you think PHPMailer package is what I need to actually be able to implement 2-factor authentication to a cell phone? I don’t need email capabilities at the moment.