Problem implementing a two-factor authentication protocol using PHP, HTML, backed up to an SQL database

current code sends a message to the screen successfully, however, the text message never gets to the cell phone it was intended. Lets answer Why?

<?php

	$to = "cellnumber@vtext.com";   // my cell #
	$from = "emailaddress@gmail.com";
	$message = "New Text Message ...";
	$headers = "From: $from\n";
  if (mail($to, '', $message, $headers))
  {
  	echo "Text was sent successfully!";
  }	else {
  	echo "Text FAILED to be sent!";
  }

?>
If you change it to send a message to an email address instead, does it work? Do you have your SMTP set up correctly to send emails out? If you’re using gmail as your mail sender, I think you’ll need to enable TLS and send via the appropriate port, and it might be easier to use PHPMailer instead of the built-in mail() function for that.

i just changed to send to an email address. If failed.

As above. First you need to configure your development environment so it can send emails.

nope, I’m looking at PHPMailer package right now. I think I should install it and work it that route.

The project I’m developing is PHP, HTML, backed into a MySql database. Its all on my Apache WebServer local host right now. Do you think PHPMailer package is what I need to actually be able to implement 2-factor authentication to a cell phone? I don’t need email capabilities at the moment.