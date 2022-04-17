PHP, security and the environment

Two examples demonstrated on this forum frequently.

Leaving database susceptible to SQL vulnerabilities in light of php making it so easy to do. Building very poor authentication solutions with outdated methodologies that easily be hacked.

Both seem to be inherit to the php community promoted by the natural ease of learning php.

Also php CMSs that still employee html rendering on the server are highly susceptible to defacement attacks.

Security is in direct opposition of php original intention to make it easy to learn and build sites.

Security is naturally an enemy of simplicity. For example, MFA isn’t as easy as a single password to authenticate. Professional software is developed with security at the front not ease of use.

Therefore, this endeavors natural fate is to be more susceptible to attack than modern alternatives.

Not to mention all those php servers constantly running contribute to the global climate crisis. Energy is a national security concern. More needs to be done for developers to take responsibility and correct their destruction of the environment. Those who use php are enemies of the environment and must be brought to light and held accountable for that assault on our most precious resources.