How to create a POS system

Hello.

I am going to get off-track writing this post (I just know it) so I’ll state my basic points now before I start explaining.

I put this in “General Web Dev” because…

My main question is what technology/language would I use to create the system I want to create?

So this POS system is super simple, utilizing just a few database tables, they are as follow.

Products (Contains rows “Product_Name, Product_Price, Product_ID, Product_Catagory) Sales (Contains rows “Order_ID, Product_Price, Product_Catagory)

Obviously, the “Products” table contains the products. These will be added to the table via a PHP interface (Not what I need help with, just providing as background).

UI outline (If you want to visualize it):



On the left, the product ID in added to the “cart” and it appears on the right. As each product is added, the list on the right grows, and the “Total” goes up. When the “Checkout” button is clicked, information is added to the “Sales” table.

What I need help with is the adding products to the list, then adding the information to the “Sales” table when the “Checkout” button is clicked. So the system would have to pull from the database when a new product is added to the cart, and information will have to be added to the database when the “Checkout” button is clicked.

I though about using PHP, and it would work fine, except I only want the page to reload when the “Checkout” button is clicked, not when a new item is added to the cart. The other limitation is that is must run on PHP shared hosting, on an Apache web server.

Is there a way I could make this work with PHP, or is there a different/better way to do this?

Thanks!