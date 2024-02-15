PHP Problems

I Have some issues, Can’t get the result $rn from this.
echo (" <td width=231 colspan=2 height=7 colspan=2><font size=2>Ras");
echo (" <select size=1 name=H_rasid>");
echo (" <option>Välj ras</option>");
$retval = mysqli_query($con, "SELECT * FROM ras WHERE $ras=$U_rasval ORDER BY Ras_namn");
if(mysqli_num_rows($retval) > 0){
while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($retval)){
$rg=$row['Ras_grp'];
$rn=$row['Ras_namn'];
$ri=$row['Ras_id'];
echo("<option value=$ri>");
echo("$rn");
echo("</option>");
} //end of while
}else{
echo "0 results";
}
echo (" </select>");
echo ("</td>");