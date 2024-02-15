PHP Problems

I Have some issues, Can’t get the result $rn from this.

echo ("    <td width=231 colspan=2 height=7 colspan=2><font size=2>Ras");
echo ("      <select size=1 name=H_rasid>");
echo ("        <option>Välj ras</option>");
$retval = mysqli_query($con, "SELECT * FROM ras WHERE $ras=$U_rasval ORDER BY Ras_namn");

if(mysqli_num_rows($retval) > 0){  
 while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($retval)){  
$rg=$row['Ras_grp'];
$rn=$row['Ras_namn'];
$ri=$row['Ras_id'];
    echo("<option value=$ri>");
    echo("$rn");
    echo("</option>");
 } //end of while  
}else{  
echo "0 results";  
}  
 echo ("      </select>");
  echo ("</td>");