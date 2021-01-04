New and odd Select problems

Hi,

I’ve created a menu, a drop down menu. It fetches data from an Mysql databse in date order.

When I put the code on my webserver (hosting) it works beautifully.

When I try it locally on my WAMP server it produces an error.

Connection to database works fine so I show you only the problematic part of the code:

$result = "SELECT * FROM node ORDER BY `created` DESC LIMIT 10"; $rows = mysqli_query($conn, $result); { while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($rows)) { echo "<p>" . "<a href=\'las_artikel?phpid=' . $row[0] . '\'>" . $row['title'] . "</a> " . "<hr>" . "</p>"; } }

Wamt generates the following error message: ’ Notice: Undefined offset: 0 in C:\wamp64\www\bootstrapsite\index.php on line 33.

Now, line 33 is the line that begins with ‘echo’.

What shall I make of this? All input is appreciated.