PHP Post is corrupt

Hi,

I do an ajax POST request to my own PHP backend. IT works on my developer machine and it works on the production machine but it does not work on the stage machine. All with the same data. So I guess it must have something to do with the PHP configuration.

The request looks completly fine in developer tools

but the response is

when i try to access $_POST['token'].

When i log the $_POST in PHP it is an empty array

array(0) {
}

when i log the php input with

writeDebug(file_get_contents(“php://input”));

its also empty.

The size of the data is 16428 bytes. So nothing max_post_size could not fit into.

I am searching for the reason for over 4 hours now and have no more ideas where to continue

Any input is welcome.

2

What is the php $_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] value? I suspect the server is being reached via a redirect, so it's getting a get method request w/o any post data.

3

No, the server is reached directly without any proxy, or similar. Also it's only this one post request. I do hundred of other post requests the same way and they work. So there must be something special on this data but I do not know what.

When I replace the data value with an empty object it works also. But the data is just a json encoded object. So I do not know why it can break the post values.

4

Is there a request limit? Maybe you're hitting quota during this instance? I guess better question is, are you running the same request multiple times repeatedly or is this a single request per few seconds situation?

5

No it's a single request triggered by a button press of the user,

6

Can you put the browser network calls?. Something like this:

