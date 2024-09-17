PHP Post is corrupt

Hi,

I do an ajax POST request to my own PHP backend. IT works on my developer machine and it works on the production machine but it does not work on the stage machine. All with the same data. So I guess it must have something to do with the PHP configuration.

The request looks completly fine in developer tools

but the response is

when i try to access $_POST[‘token’].

When i log the $_POST in PHP it is an empty array

array(0) {

}

when i log the php input with

writeDebug(file_get_contents(“php://input”));

its also empty.

The size of the data is 16428 bytes. So nothing max_post_size could not fit into.

I am searching for the reason for over 4 hours now and have no more ideas where to continue

Any input is welcome.