PHP mysql and Multiple files upload

HI Guys.
i am trying to upload multiple files/images to my server and mysqli. it is working fine but the following is a problem. My unique ID`s starting from 1 as it is a new database. when i add product detail etc and then add lets say 5 pics it writes 5 separate lines into my database. i would like to have it as one database item.
<form action="" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data">
Select Image Files to Upload:
<input type="file" name="files[]" multiple >
<input type="submit" name="submit" value="UPLOAD">
</form>
<?php
if(isset($_POST['submit'])){
// Include the database configuration file
include_once 'dbconnection.php';
// File upload configuration
$targetDir = "uploads/";
$allowTypes = array('jpg','png','jpeg','gif');
$statusMsg = $errorMsg = $insertValuesSQL = $errorUpload = $errorUploadType = '';
$fileNames = array_filter($_FILES['files']['name']);
if(!empty($fileNames)){
foreach($_FILES['files']['name'] as $key=>$val){
// File upload path
$fileName = basename($_FILES['files']['name'][$key]);
$targetFilePath = $targetDir . $fileName;
// Check whether file type is valid
$fileType = pathinfo($targetFilePath, PATHINFO_EXTENSION);
if(in_array($fileType, $allowTypes)){
// Upload file to server
if(move_uploaded_file($_FILES["files"]["tmp_name"][$key], $targetFilePath)){
// Image db insert sql
$insertValuesSQL .= "('".$fileName."', NOW()),";
}else{
$errorUpload .= $_FILES['files']['name'][$key].' | ';
}
}else{
$errorUploadType .= $_FILES['files']['name'][$key].' | ';
}
}
if(!empty($insertValuesSQL)){
$insertValuesSQL = trim($insertValuesSQL, ',');
// Insert image file name into database
$insert = $link6->query("INSERT INTO addequipment (file_name, uploaded_on) VALUES $insertValuesSQL");
if($insert){
$errorUpload = !empty($errorUpload)?'Upload Error: '.trim($errorUpload, ' | '):'';
$errorUploadType = !empty($errorUploadType)?'File Type Error: '.trim($errorUploadType, ' | '):'';
$errorMsg = !empty($errorUpload)?'<br/>'.$errorUpload.'<br/>'.$errorUploadType:'<br/>'.$errorUploadType;
$statusMsg = "Files are uploaded successfully.".$errorMsg;
}else{
$statusMsg = "Sorry, there was an error uploading your file.";
}
}
}else{
$statusMsg = 'Please select a file to upload.';
}
// Display status message
echo $statusMsg;
}
?>