PHP/JavaScript Duplicating Boxes - Math

In case you can’t already tell, I have no clue what to title this

First things first, I want to use only HTML, CSS, and PHP. (JavaScript OK to, see edit at the bottom)

Next, here is an image

Image: (Blue box is used advertisement, and the yellow box is the footer)



The above screenshot is of the sidebar of my website. The blue box is the advertisement. I want to have JavaScript auto-calculate how many ads can fix on that page, than put that many ads on the page. For example, in the screenshot above, there is enough space for another ad (blue box), so end end result would be two ads (blue boxes) when the page loads. Right now, I have the following code:

control.php

Since this file is a huge mess, I’ll explain it. I basically takes one of three ads (Blue Box), adds the “Advertisement” text, and saves it to a variable. A different image is randomly picked on each page load.

<?php $imagesside = array('<p class="center" style="padding-right:20%;">Advertisement</p><a href="/"><img style="padding: 20px; width:100%; max-width:240px; height:auto;" src="/images/mos1.png" alt="text"></a>', '<p class="center" style="padding-right:20%;">Advertisement</p><a href="/"><img style="padding: 20px; width:100%; max-width:240px; height:auto;" src="/images/mos2.png" alt="text"></a>', '<p class="center" style="padding-right:20%;">Advertisement</p><a href="/"><img style="padding: 20px; width:100%; max-width:240px; height:auto;" src="/images/mos3.png" alt="text"></a>'); ?> <?php $random_side = array_rand($imagesside); ?>

page.php

Basically just takes that variable and adds it’s contents (Ad and text) to the page.

<div class="articlesidebar"> <ul class="relatedlinks"> <li class="nobullet"><p class="bold">Related Articles</p></li> <li><a href="/">ArticleName</a></li> <li><a href="/">ArticleName</a></li> <li><a href="/">ArticleName</a></li> <li><a href="/">ArticleName</a></li> </ul> <ul class="relatedlinks"> <li class="nobullet"><p class="bold">Quick Links</p></li> <li><a href="/">Home</a></li> <li><a href="/">Contribute</a></li> <li><a href="/">Report An Error</a></li> </ul> <?php echo $imagesside[$random_side]; ?> </div>

The code right now exports one box, no matter how long the page is. I want JavaScript to somehow determine the length of the page, subtract the length of the header, footer, and “Related Links”, than figure out how many ads can fit in the remaining space. Additionally, if the visitor has JavaScript turned off, I want just one ad to show, like how it is currently.

Please let me know if this is possible, and if so, how I would begin doing it.

Thanks!

Edit: I guess JavaScript will be needed (Thanks @windbeneathmywings). I am willing to use it, however I do want a fallback. (So if JavaScript is turned off, only one ad will show, like I have now.)