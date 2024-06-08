PHP failing on an NGinX/Apache localhost setup

Hi. After half of year of intending to get around to it, I’m on a mission right to finally understand how all the backend stuff works. So I’m playing around with NGinX and Apache on an Ubuntu 20.04 VM (hosted on Windows, for what it’s worth, but anyway that’s probably irrelevant). I think, no… I KNOW that I’m really close to getting it all working. I managed to figure out serving separate domains (eg blog.local, design.local, etc) from both NGinX and Apache, and got them all redirecting to HTTPS. But there’s something wrong somewhere, as PHP isn’t working. Instead of parsing the PHP, the browser downloads the file. There was one fleeting moment when info.php actually did load on one of the sites, but then I tried changing the settings for another one, and for whatever reason that seemed to knock everything out again.

I was up until some silly hour last night talking to ChatGPT about all this. It’s pretty useful up to a certain point, for sure, but I have the feeling that it sends you off down blind alleys and causes more confusion in the end. It was certainly pretty maddening at the end, as I was in an unending loop. Let’s perhaps not call it a “doom” loop, but it was starting to feel like that by about 2:30 am The trouble is that it “forgets” the original intention. At one point it told me how to set up NGinX to handle PHP, and I had to “remind” it that Apache was supposed to be doing that. In the midst of this confusion, I suppose that it’s maybe told me to change some PHP settings which are leading to the current situation.

Anyway, I now need to talk to a human or two, but I thought it might be helpful to show part of the conversation, as a summary of where I am right now. This was pretty close to the moment that I crashed last night! I suppose that maybe not every detail is here, but it’s near enough 90% of everything that I was tearing my hair out over

Here we go - very polite AI: