Php canvasjs indexLabel not displaying

Hello everyone, my code shows that I can add an array element to one set but not another and I am not seeing where is the problem.

I am using the nulls as a separator in my graph.

//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- // reindex array and insert nulls //--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- // $i element counter // $j array sequence counter // $k differentiates array sets // first time only - insert new elements into array to correct positioning of array if ($i = 1) { // Set the index number from three $New_start_index = 1; // set index starting number or letter $arr = $data_array; // copy data_array to new array // perform the reindex $arr = array_combine(range(2, count($arr) + (1)), array_values($arr)); // copy reindexed array to data_array $data_array = $arr; // insert new first record into data_array array_splice( $data_array, 0, 0, "null"); } // end if // insert new null record throughout array foreach($data_array as $key => $value) { if ($i % 7 == 0) { array_splice( $data_array, $i, 0, "null"); // insert new elements at intervals } $i++; $j++; } // end foreach // append null to last record of array $y = "null"; array_splice($data_array, count($data_array), 0, array($y) ); //$data_array_count = count($data_array); echo $data_array_count; echo "<br /><br />"."

"; //echo "<pre>"; print_r($data_array); echo "</pre>"; echo "<br /><br />"."

"; //--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- // assign canvasjs indexLabel and append to array element where needed //--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- /* test data before nulls 5,8,21,32,35,3, 4,8,12,31,36,3, 6,13,16,20,45,3 */ /* test data after inserting nulls null,5,8,21,32,35,3, null,4,8,12,31,36,3, null,6,13,16,20,45,3, null */ $i = 1; $j = 1; $k = 1; // reset counters foreach($data_array as $key => $value) { // display values before loop for debugging // displays array set, element counter, sequence, key, value //echo $k.", ".$i.", ".$j.", ".$key.", ".$value; echo "<br />"."

"; $j = $k; // differentiates array sets if ($i % 7 === 0) { $k = $k + 1; } // increments k array set count // use modulus to assign array elements to points if ($i % 7 === 0) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value ); } if ($i % 7 === 1) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value ); } if ($i % 7 === 2) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value ); } if ($i % 7 === 3) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value ); } if ($i % 7 === 4) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value ); } if ($i % 7 === 5) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value ); } // this displays the extra assigned element indexLabel if ($i % 7 === 6) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value, "indexLabel" => "displays" ); } // The problem is that it does not display the extra assigned element here // assign canvasjs indexLabel and append to array element if ($i % 7 === 7) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value, "indexLabel" => "no display" ); } /* various attempts using alternate methods if ($i % 7 === 7) { //$points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value ); //$points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value, "indexLabel" => "hit" ); //$replacement = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value, "indexLabel" => "hit" ); //$points = array_replace($points, $replacement); } */ array_push($dataPoints, $points); // populate array set with separators $i++; // increase element counter } // end foreach echo '<h2 style="margin-left: 10px; text-align: left;">json_encode points for debugging: </h2>'; echo json_encode($dataPoints); echo "<br /><br />"; //$data_array_count = count($dataPoints); echo $data_array_count; echo "<br /><br />"."

"; //echo "<pre>"; print_r($dataPoints); echo "</pre>"; echo "<br /><br />"."

"; //echo "<pre>"; var_dump($dataPoints); echo "</pre>"; echo "<br />"."

"; // Arithmetic Operators integer modulo // https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.operators.arithmetic.php **output from the above** json_encode points for debugging: [{"name":1,"x":0,"y":"null"},{"name":1,"x":1,"y":5},{"name":1,"x":2,"y":8},{"name":1,"x":3,"y":21},{"name":1,"x":4,"y":32},{"name":1,"x":5,"y":35,"indexLabel":"displays"},{"name":1,"x":6,"y":3},{"name":2,"x":7,"y":"null"},{"name":2,"x":8,"y":4},{"name":2,"x":9,"y":8},{"name":2,"x":10,"y":12},{"name":2,"x":11,"y":31},{"name":2,"x":12,"y":36,"indexLabel":"displays"},{"name":2,"x":13,"y":3},{"name":3,"x":14,"y":"null"},{"name":3,"x":15,"y":6},{"name":3,"x":16,"y":13},{"name":3,"x":17,"y":16},{"name":3,"x":18,"y":20},{"name":3,"x":19,"y":45,"indexLabel":"displays"},{"name":3,"x":20,"y":3},{"name":4,"x":21,"y":"null"}]