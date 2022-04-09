Php canvasjs indexLabel not displaying

PHP
#1

Hello everyone, my code shows that I can add an array element to one set but not another and I am not seeing where is the problem.
I am using the nulls as a separator in my graph.


	//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
	//	reindex array and insert nulls
	//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
				
		// $i	element counter
		// $j	array sequence counter
		// $k	differentiates array sets
		
		// first time only - insert new elements into array to correct positioning of array
		if ($i = 1) {

			// Set the index number from three
			$New_start_index = 1;		// set index starting number or letter
			$arr = $data_array;			// copy data_array to new array
			
			// perform the reindex
			$arr = array_combine(range(2, count($arr) + (1)), array_values($arr));
			
			// copy reindexed array to data_array
			$data_array = $arr;
			
			// insert new first record into data_array
			array_splice( $data_array, 0, 0, "null");
			
		} // end if
		
		// insert new null record throughout array
		foreach($data_array as $key => $value) {				
			if ($i % 7 == 0) {					
				array_splice( $data_array, $i, 0, "null");	// insert new elements at intervals
			}
			$i++; $j++;
			
		} // end foreach
		
		// append null to last record of array
		$y = "null"; array_splice($data_array, count($data_array), 0, array($y) );
		
		//$data_array_count = count($data_array); echo $data_array_count; echo "<br /><br />"."\n";
		//echo "<pre>"; print_r($data_array); echo "</pre>"; echo "<br /><br />"."\n";
		
	//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
	//	assign canvasjs indexLabel and append to array element where needed
	//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
		
/*	test data before nulls
5,8,21,32,35,3,
4,8,12,31,36,3,
6,13,16,20,45,3
*/
		
/*	test data after inserting nulls
null,5,8,21,32,35,3,
null,4,8,12,31,36,3,
null,6,13,16,20,45,3,
null
*/
		
	$i = 1; $j = 1; $k = 1;		// reset counters
	foreach($data_array as $key => $value) {
		 
		// display values before loop for debugging
		// displays array set, element counter, sequence, key, value
		//echo $k.", ".$i.", ".$j.", ".$key.", ".$value; echo "<br />"."\n";
		
		$j = $k;								// differentiates array sets			
		if ($i % 7 === 0) { $k = $k + 1; }		// increments k array set count			
		
		// use modulus to assign array elements to points		
		if ($i % 7 === 0) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value ); }
		if ($i % 7 === 1) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value ); }
		if ($i % 7 === 2) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value ); }
		if ($i % 7 === 3) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value ); }
		if ($i % 7 === 4) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value ); }
		if ($i % 7 === 5) { $points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value ); }
	
		// this displays the extra assigned element indexLabel
		if ($i % 7 === 6) { 
		$points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value, "indexLabel" => "displays" ); }
	
		// The problem is that it does not display the extra assigned element here
		// assign canvasjs indexLabel and append to array element
		if ($i % 7 === 7) { 
		$points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value, "indexLabel" => "no display" ); }

		/*
		various attempts using alternate methods
		if ($i % 7 === 7) {
			//$points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value );
			//$points = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value, "indexLabel" => "hit" );
			
			//$replacement = array( "name" => $j, "x" => $key, "y" => $value, "indexLabel" => "hit" );
			//$points = array_replace($points, $replacement);
		}
		*/
		
		array_push($dataPoints, $points);		// populate array set with separators			
		$i++;									// increase element counter
		
	} // end foreach
		
	echo '<h2 style="margin-left: 10px; text-align: left;">json_encode points for debugging: </h2>';
	echo json_encode($dataPoints); echo "<br /><br />";
	
	//$data_array_count = count($dataPoints); echo $data_array_count; echo "<br /><br />"."\n";
	//echo "<pre>"; print_r($dataPoints); echo "</pre>"; echo "<br /><br />"."\n";
	//echo "<pre>"; var_dump($dataPoints); echo "</pre>"; echo "<br />"."\n";
	
	//	Arithmetic Operators integer modulo		
	//	https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.operators.arithmetic.php
		
**output from the above**
json_encode points for debugging:
[{"name":1,"x":0,"y":"null"},{"name":1,"x":1,"y":5},{"name":1,"x":2,"y":8},{"name":1,"x":3,"y":21},{"name":1,"x":4,"y":32},{"name":1,"x":5,"y":35,"indexLabel":"displays"},{"name":1,"x":6,"y":3},{"name":2,"x":7,"y":"null"},{"name":2,"x":8,"y":4},{"name":2,"x":9,"y":8},{"name":2,"x":10,"y":12},{"name":2,"x":11,"y":31},{"name":2,"x":12,"y":36,"indexLabel":"displays"},{"name":2,"x":13,"y":3},{"name":3,"x":14,"y":"null"},{"name":3,"x":15,"y":6},{"name":3,"x":16,"y":13},{"name":3,"x":17,"y":16},{"name":3,"x":18,"y":20},{"name":3,"x":19,"y":45,"indexLabel":"displays"},{"name":3,"x":20,"y":3},{"name":4,"x":21,"y":"null"}]