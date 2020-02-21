Php mysql canvas js populating graph

#1

I have created the following code to test canvas.js graphing using Php and MySql.
I followed the various samples from the download but cannot seem to make the graph work.
It produces a blank screen. I have a sample of the data displayed before the graph to verify that it is not a problem in the Php / MySql code.


0       2301       2020-01-02       18
1       2302       2020-01-05       13
2       2303       2020-01-09       4
3       2304       2020-01-12       2
4       2305       2020-01-16       18
5       2306       2020-01-19       10
6       2307       2020-01-23       5
7       2308       2020-01-26       1
8       2309       2020-01-30       18
9       2310       2020-02-02       12
10       2311       2020-02-06       6
11       2312       2020-02-09       1
12       2313       2020-02-13       19
13       2314       2020-02-16       18
14       2315       2020-02-20       1

I am only using the date and the last column of numbers for the test.
I tried to use multiple datapoints but that did work either.

<?php
$data_points = array();
$data_points_1 = array();
$data_points_2 = array();
$point = array();

// populate array with columns
while ($row2 = mysqli_fetch_array($result2, MYSQL_BOTH)) {
	
	if ($row2["draw_id"] > 2300) { 	// only get a small sampling
		
		//$dataPoints = array($row2["date"][$i], $row2["num06"][$i]);
		$dataPoints = array( $row2["date"], $row2["num06"] );
		//$dataPoints_1 = array($row2["date"]);
		//$dataPoints_2 = array($row2["num06"]);
		//$point = array( "x" => $row2["date"], "y" => $row2["num06"] );
		//array_push($dataPoints, $point);
		
		$i++;
	}
} // End While

mysqli_free_result($result2);
mysqli_close($link2);
?>

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<title></title>

<script src="jquery-1.11.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="canvasjs.min.js"></script>

<style>
#chartContainer {
	width: 100%;
	height: auto;
	/*height: 500px; width: 100%;*/
}

</style>

<script>
window.onload = function () {

var chart = new CanvasJS.Chart("chartContainer", {
	
	var chart = new CanvasJS.Chart("chartContainer", {
	animationEnabled: true,
	zoomEnabled: true,
	//exportEnabled: true,
	theme: "light1", // "light1", "light2", "dark1", "dark2"
	title:{
		text: "PHP Column Chart from Database"
	},
	axisX: {	//Try Changing to MMMM
		interval: 1,
		valueFormatString: "DD MMM YY",
		titleFontColor: "#4F81BC", 
		lineColor: "#4F81BC", 
		labelFontColor: "#4F81BC", 
		tickColor: "#4F81BC"
	},
	axisY: { 
		interval: 1,
		titleFontColor: "#4F81BC", 
		lineColor: "#4F81BC", 
		labelFontColor: "#4F81BC", 
		tickColor: "#4F81BC"
	}, 	
	data: [
	{
		type: "bar", //change type to bar, line, area, pie, etc
		showInLegend: true,
		name: "date",
		color: "gold",
		dataPoints: <?php echo json_encode($dataPoints, JSON_NUMERIC_CHECK); ?>
	}]
	});
	
	chart.render();
	
} 
</script>

</head>
<body>
<h3>Draw a graph representing a small sampling</h3>
<div id="chartContainer"></div>

</body>
</html>

Can someone point out what I might be doing wrong?

Thanks