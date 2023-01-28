Photoshop Export Folder Modification Help

Do you know how could i export the files in a normal folder called “number that goes up every output + name inputed in the prompt” instead of the .zip folder it creates? (The starting number should be 64 and go up every other output)
Here is the code I’d like to implement that function in:
var textColor = new SolidColor();
textColor.rgb.hexValue = "000000";
app.activeDocument.activeLayer.textItem.color = textColor;
var textLayerName = app.activeDocument.activeLayer.name;
var newName = prompt("Enter a new name for the export", "black_" + textLayerName);
var exportOptions = new ExportOptionsSaveForWeb();
exportOptions.format = SaveDocumentType.PNG;
exportOptions.quality = 100;
var file = new File("black " + newName + ".png");
app.activeDocument.exportDocument(file, ExportType.SAVEFORWEB, exportOptions);
var textColor = new SolidColor();
textColor.rgb.hexValue = " FFFFFF";
app.activeDocument.activeLayer.textItem.color = textColor;
var file2 = new File("white " + newName + ".png");
app.activeDocument.exportDocument(file2, ExportType.SAVEFORWEB, exportOptions);
var textColor = new SolidColor();
textColor.rgb.hexValue = " fc82d8";
app.activeDocument.activeLayer.textItem.color = textColor;
var file3 = new File("pink " + newName + ".png");
app.activeDocument.exportDocument(file3, ExportType.SAVEFORWEB, exportOptions);
var textColor = new SolidColor();
textColor.rgb.hexValue = "63a8e7";
app.activeDocument.activeLayer.textItem.color = textColor;
var file4 = new File("blue " + newName + ".png");
app.activeDocument.exportDocument(file4, ExportType.SAVEFORWEB, exportOptions);
var textColor = new SolidColor();
textColor.rgb.hexValue = "0c6a27";
app.activeDocument.activeLayer.textItem.color = textColor;
var file5 = new File("green " + newName + ".png");
app.activeDocument.exportDocument(file5, ExportType.SAVEFORWEB, exportOptions);
var textColor = new SolidColor();
textColor.rgb.hexValue = " a80000";
app.activeDocument.activeLayer.textItem.color = textColor;
var file6 = new File("red " + newName + ".png");
app.activeDocument.exportDocument(file6, ExportType.SAVEFORWEB, exportOptions);