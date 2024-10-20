PDO Transaction fails on commit line

bostboy: bostboy: $this->dbh->commit();

The error message indicates you have a line of code - $sth->commit(); somewhere. The $sth values are PDOStatement objects.

Also, you would not prepare, then execute, the optimize table … query. You would just use the ->query() method.

The try and catch (which you didn’t post) implies you are using exceptions for PDO errors (which is the default setting now in php8+.) When using exceptions, you don’t use conditional logic around statements that can throw an exception, since an exception thrown by a statement transfers execution to the nearest correct type of catch block. With exceptions, your main inline code only ‘sees’ error free execution, so, you would unconditionally call the ->commit() method at the end of the queries, and call the ->rollback() method inside the catch block, simplifying all the code.