Dealing with errors in PDO queries

Hi,

I am starting to learn how to use PDO rather than mysqli for PHP queries and have been reading this oft advised page - https://phpdelusions.net/pdo#emulation

However, I am struggling re dealing with errors. I don’t understand what (s)he means by

Reporting PDO errors TL;DR:

Despite what all other tutorials say, you don’t need a try…catch operator to report PDO errors. Catch an exception only if you have a handling scenario other than just reporting it. Otherwise just let it bubble up to a site-wide handler (note that you don’t have to write one, there is a basic built-in handler in PHP, which is quite good).

I have a query:

$stmt = $pdo->query("SELECT * FROM commodities ORDER BY commodityName");

but don’t understand how to implement an error message if the query fails, without using a try… …catch routine. And I only just understand how the try… …catch business works.

Thank you.