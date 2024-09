Paypal SDK - Ajax to PHP Setup

Posting this again as have spent weeks on this now and not getting anywhere.

I cannot get paypal working on my server how I intend it to work

Show payment button on page (Straight forward) Send request to php backend, post to db and take payment (Without re-direction) Recieve json response object to manipalute/feedback on payment page

I do not understand vender/autoload and every attempt to understand or locate folders etc leads to 500 errors

Simple explanation on how I can get this setup please, I do not have composer and

I do not understand composer

Thanks