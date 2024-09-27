Paypal SDK - Ajax to PHP Setup

anthonyevans: anthonyevans: I have the SDK and have placed it here.

Well, it’s more than just “placing it here”. If you don’t properly download it via the Composer command, the library will not be added to your Composer files. So based on what you’re saying, you don’t have Composer properly installed or installed at all?

There is a link to the .exe file in this introduction page from the official Composer website. Scroll all the way down and look for " Installation - Windows". That’s the executable file you want to install. Once you properly install Composer, you can simply just open up Command Prompt and type in that commend I gave anywhere you’d like. That’ll allow you to download Composer properly. Otherwise you’d have to go into the main Composer files manually and add in the namespaces and such and I’d doubt you want to do that.