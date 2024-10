How do you test for errors in PayPal sandbox mode.

I would like to test for payment declined, card expired, etc.

I am using the js method for payments as below, but can only find reference to the call of onError, which only gives answers to server or other errors not related to payments errors.

paypal.Buttons({

style: {shape: ‘rect’,color: ‘gold’,layout: ‘vertical’,label: ‘paypal’},