Pass a variable into jquery from javascript - document.ready

Hello guys; I am going crazy looking for a way to overcome this block; I create a variable in a javascript function and I would like to pass it inside a jquery function; this jquery function starts at the click of a button and is in turn enclosed within a document.ready function
Can someone help me?
function tendina() {
var numeroFilmimportati = "Hello";
return numeroFilmimportati;
}
$(document).ready(function showOption() {
$("#salvaInput").click(function pulsanteSalva(numeroFilmimportati) {
alert(numeroFilmimportati);
});
});