Hello,

I’m working on parsing this file with PHP and regex:

19:28:39.409202 IP 192.168.0.0.58388 > 192.168.0.1.http: Flags [.], ack 3074814080, win 501, options [nop,nop,TS val 94559087 ecr 3035083725], length 0

I’d like to the data from it like so:

["192.168.0.0", "http"]

How could I do this? I’m a novice when it comes to regex.