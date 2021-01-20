Outlook CSS/HTML help

Hello everyone,
I am using the following CSS code and I am trying to work out why it looks different in outlook compared to other clients. This is the code:
.defiwell {
min-height: 20px;
padding: 19px;
margin-bottom: 20px;
background-color: #f5f5f5;
border: 1px solid #e3e3e3;
border-radius: 4px;
-webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 1px 1px rgba(0,0,0,.05);
box-shadow: inset 0 1px 1px rgba(0,0,0,.05);
}
In most browsers and clients it looks fine with clear defined edges and borders
Here is what it looks like in Outlook:
could somebody please explain why it looks different?
Thanks so much for your help