Other ways to replace a table row?

JavaScript
#21

On the client (simplified) the API call:

let url = "https://api3.go4webdev.org/usr/edit;
let json = JSON.stringify(get_formdata())
fetch(url, body) (body with PUT and form JSON etc)

async function update_sql(url, json) {
    let body = get_updatebody(json) // separate routine 
    let obj = JSON.parse(json);
    let id = obj[mod_id]
    await fetch(url, body).then(response => (response.json())).then(get_newrow(id));
}

… and the json body

function get_updatebody(json) {
    let body = {
        method: "PUT",
        headers: {
            "Content-Type": "application/json"
        },
        body: json
    }
    return body
}

Postgresql gets this query from the API

WITH list AS 
(SELECT * FROM json_populate_record
(null::usr,$1))
UPDATE usr
SET (usr_name) = (SELECT usr_name FROM list) 
WHERE usr_id=(SELECT usr_id FROM list)