Other ways to replace a table row?

On the client (simplified) the API call:
let url = "https://api3.go4webdev.org/usr/edit;
let json = JSON.stringify(get_formdata())
fetch(url, body) (body with PUT and form JSON etc)
async function update_sql(url, json) {
let body = get_updatebody(json) // separate routine
let obj = JSON.parse(json);
let id = obj[mod_id]
await fetch(url, body).then(response => (response.json())).then(get_newrow(id));
}
… and the json body
function get_updatebody(json) {
let body = {
method: "PUT",
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/json"
},
body: json
}
return body
}
Postgresql gets this query from the API
WITH list AS
(SELECT * FROM json_populate_record
(null::usr,$1))
UPDATE usr
SET (usr_name) = (SELECT usr_name FROM list)
WHERE usr_id=(SELECT usr_id FROM list)