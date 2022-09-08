Other ways to replace a table row?

Thallius: Thallius: Can you show me how you call the REST api to store the edited data in your JS code?

On the client (simplified) the API call:

let url = "https://api3.go4webdev.org/usr/edit; let json = JSON.stringify(get_formdata()) fetch(url, body) (body with PUT and form JSON etc)

async function update_sql(url, json) { let body = get_updatebody(json) // separate routine let obj = JSON.parse(json); let id = obj[mod_id] await fetch(url, body).then(response => (response.json())).then(get_newrow(id)); }

… and the json body

function get_updatebody(json) { let body = { method: "PUT", headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, body: json } return body }

Postgresql gets this query from the API