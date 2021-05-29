Not loading CSS on same browser?

Hello. i’m upgrading a page ive been working on for a month. my Usual browser is OPERA.

i accidentally used Google chrome and noticed my new website isn’t loading my CSS.

CODE: link href="http://DOMAIN.com/w3-4a.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" /

i’m now back onto OPERA and iin one tab, my CSS is coming up, and if i have a 2nd tab using the SAME website - its not loading the CSS (even after many forced refreshes)…

but my 1st tab - loads the same CSS just fine…

Is there any suggestion as to how to diagnose this problem ?

EDIT:- The site is W3-CSS compliant. (also spalling arrears)