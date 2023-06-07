No API call after the order's created

I am using a php web video script that has Paypal integrated. Upon attempting a Live transaction to test, the process proceeds to Paypal, shows the transaction amount and returns to the web site successfully, however, no amount is added to the website and no amount is deducted from the paypal user account. I see no errors at paypal or on the website.

After communicating with Paypal Merchant Support they said:

"From the token you provided, we were able to find the v2/checkout/orders API where you successfully created an order. We can see that there is an v2/checkout/orders API call to create the order, but it is not being approved and capture correctly. It seems like the integration you’re using isn’t being integrated correctly. There isn’t any addition API call after the order was created.

After buyer confirmed their funding method, you can use the Capture URL: https://api.paypal.com/v2/checkout/orders/5H041277RN955904F/capture to do POST API call to capture the payment. Please refer to the Order_Capture API for details: https://developer.paypal.com/docs/api/orders/v2/#orders_capture,

Capture the payment after customer using the

Approve URL by posting the POST v2/checkout/orders/ capture call

{ "href": "https://api.paypal.com/v2/checkout/orders/2YL381939Y649491X/capture", "method": "POST", "rel": "capture" } ?

You would need to do this POST API call

https://api.paypal.com/v2/checkout/orders/2YL381939Y649491X/capture

to capture the payment right after buyer approve the payment"

The developer of the web script is unavailable, so I am attempting to find/fix the issue, although I’m a little lost on the Merchant Tech explanation.

Since I’m not getting helped by the developer, maybe you can tell me if this file looks like where a modification is needed to “POST API call to capture the payment”. If so, how?

Any help is appreciated…