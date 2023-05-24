New forum user requesting some help

Hi there! I’m a new user here, and came here to get some help with something I have begun building: An operating system.

I know it could take years to make this, but I want some help and am dedicated. I’m programming this operating system in Python and Visual basic. I’m using Visual Studio 2019, the latest version I could find, and it’s possible to start developing stuff with people on there, so here is my question: Is anyone willing to help me make this operating system?

My idea is for it to have a GUI but the inner workings of the OS itself are command based. I have lots of vivid visions for what this OS will be like, but before I get really deep into developing, I need some pointers.

I can give more details to anyone wanting to help.

Also, I am open to constructive critisisim.