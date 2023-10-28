Programming language to manipulate a graphical user interface (GUI) operating system

There is at least one programming language to manipulate a graphical user interface (GUI) of an operating system.

It’s named AutoHotkey (AHk) and is aimed for Microsoft Windows OSs.

AHk can be used to manipulate window-icon data structures in MS Windows – quite similarly to how we can manipulate window-icon data structures in a web browser with JavaScript.

Is there a programming language to manipulate a graphical user interface (GUI) in operating systems in general, unlimited only to say MS Windows OSs, or Linux OSs?