Need Recommendations for Easy Website Development with these Custom CMS Cases

Hi everyone, I’ve hit a crossroads. My current skills are limited to HTML, CSS, and a bit of JavaScript. I want to build a website VISUALLY, and if coding is necessary, I prefer to keep it minimal using the languages I mentioned, or if I must learn more languages must be minimal coding or learning on my part. Could you please recommend me FREE websites or technologies that can help me achieve the following use cases?

About Frontend I prefer to do it with above technologies or preferably using a website builder if there’s any. Specific example:

I want to create a listing page of articles on frontend. When an article is clicked to go to the article page which contains YouTube and Facebook embeds.

About CMS I must easily manage database, to add and retrieve data efficiently. Specific examples that I want to accomplish from CMS:

I need to organize recipes into lists: breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I’d like to be able to add a same recipe to these multiple lists and finally display these lists on the frontend.

I want to be able to generate and update a json file, and then to use json at frontend (at frontend reading json can be done with javascript no problem, but what about CMS: how to generate json, what technologies?).

I want to upload recipes from backend (admin dashboard), with ability to use 3rd party API to send audio files there.

Of course I know that hosting and domain name are NOT free. But I just need free technologies to accomplish the above.

Please read my cases carefully and thank you very much for your recommendations.