Need help on CSS

I have a big disadvantage in understanding CSS and I want to learn how to use it in the best way.

Lets assume I have a simple page with header, content and footer sections like this

body { font-family: Arial, serif; color: blue; background: red; .header { position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0: top: 0; height: 2rem; padding: 10px 10px 10px 10px; } .content { position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; top: 2rem; bottom: 2rem; } .footer { position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; height: 2rem; } <body> <div class = "header"></div> <div class = "content"></div> <div class = "footer"></div> </body>

Now I want to show another div in the content div which has the same structure.

<body> <div class = "header"></div> <div class = "content"> <div class = "new"> <div class = "header"></div> <div class = "content"></div> <div class = "footer"></div> </div> </div> <div class = "footer"></div> </body>

my understanding normally is that when I now define

body .content .new .header { ..... }

the header div in the new div should get this and only this style attributes. But in real world it is also getting the attributes from body .header

How can I change this to not have this attributes in my new .header but have the header inherit from body .content only but not from body .footer?