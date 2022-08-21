Need help on CSS

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi,

I have a big disadvantage in understanding CSS and I want to learn how to use it in the best way.

Lets assume I have a simple page with header, content and footer sections like this

body
{
    font-family: Arial, serif;
    color: blue;
    background: red;

    .header
    {
        position: absolute;
        left: 0;
        right: 0:
        top: 0;
        height: 2rem;
        padding: 10px 10px 10px 10px;
    }
    .content
    {
        position: absolute;
        left: 0;
        right: 0;
        top: 2rem;
        bottom: 2rem;
    }
    .footer
    {
        position: absolute;
        left: 0;
        right: 0;
        bottom: 0;
        height: 2rem;
    }

<body>
    <div class = "header"></div>
    <div class = "content"></div>
    <div class = "footer"></div>
</body>

Now I want to show another div in the content div which has the same structure.

<body>
    <div class = "header"></div>
    <div class = "content">
           <div class = "new">
                  <div class = "header"></div>
                  <div class = "content"></div>
                  <div class = "footer"></div>
           </div>
    </div>
    <div class = "footer"></div>
</body>

my understanding normally is that when I now define

body .content .new .header
{
    .....
}

the header div in the new div should get this and only this style attributes. But in real world it is also getting the attributes from body .header
How can I change this to not have this attributes in my new .header but have the header inherit from body .content only but not from body .footer?