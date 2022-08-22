Need help on CSS

Thallius: Thallius: . It makes absolutely no sense to put this in a big global CSS file.

My answer to that would be “How about in a small css global file”

When you have multiple css files there’s a tendency to allow them to expand infinitely. It’s just human nature.

I guarantee that if you showed me a large modular site that it could be recoded with almost 60% less css. (If you follow the person from the article I linked to earlier you will see he has just done that very thing. I don’t agree with everything he says but 90% of it is accurate. )

I do understand your approach and I think you are aware enough to do it properly. It’s just keeping a watchful eye on what you code

In the end it’s your site and sometimes you just need to go with what suits you best. No two people will fully agree on anything these days